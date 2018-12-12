India should have been declared a Hindu nation: Meghalaya High Court judge

A judge of the has said nobody should try to make India an Islamic country and called Assam’s Register of Citizens (NRC) “defective” for leaving out “original Indians”, making the observations while deciding the domicile of a resident of the northeast state.

Justice S R Sen, in a judgment delivered on Monday, said India was ruled by Hindu kings but the “Mughal came to India and captured the different parts” of the country. He said India should have been declared a Hindu nation like Pakistan had declared itself Islamic after getting independence.

“Even today, in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos are tortured and they have no place to go and those who entered India during partition are still considered as foreigners, which in my understanding is highly illogical, illegal and against the principle of natural justice,” said Sen.

Sen, in his judgment, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of Parliament to bring a law that would allow Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who had come from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh to live India and be given citizenship without any question or documents.

Justice Sen urged Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to prevent India from becoming an Islamic nation, saying otherwise “be a doomsday for India and the world”.

The NRC was “defective as many foreigners become Indians and original Indians are left out which is very sad,” he said.

The NRC is a list of Indian citizens of Assam. When it was published in July 2018, it rejected the citizenship claims of four million people in Assam, sparking fears of mass deportations of from the state.