JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Indian protesters take a leaf out of Hong Kong to skirt restrictions
Business Standard

India should seek arrest of culprits in Pak gurdwara attack case: Sonia

Expressing dismay and concern over the matter, she called upon the government to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nankana Sahib
Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned the "unwarranted and unprovoked" attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob.

Expressing dismay and concern over the matter, she called upon the Government of India to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims and adequate security for the shrine to prevent any future attacks.

"The Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits," she said in a statement.

A mob on Friday reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.

First Published: Sat, January 04 2020. 21:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU