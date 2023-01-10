JUST IN
Delhi murder: Court extends Poonawala's judicial custody for 2 weeks
Videocon-ICICI loan case: SAT asks Sebi to provide documents to Kochhar
Uttarakhand's Joshimath sinking: Demolition process of two hotels begins
Centre to set up micro-seismic observation systems at Joshimath: Minister
Delhi HC Judge recuses from hearing bail plea of UAPA accused Manzer Imam
Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting chief justice of Gauhati HC
MSTC to auction 132 coal blocks; suggests bidders to read all notifications
How can settlement be reopened, Rs 50 cr undisbursed: SC on Bhopal tradgedy
MoS Ajay Bhatt reaches Joshimath, holds discussions with officials
Rahul to visit Golden Temple before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Govt extends RBI deputy governor Michael Patra's tenure by one year
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India successfully carries out test launch of Prithvi-II ballistic missile

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres

Topics
Prithvi-II missile | Prithvi-II | Defence ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prithvi-II missile (Source: All India Radio News twitter handle)
File image

India successfully carried out a test launch of tactical ballistic missile Prithvi-II from a test range off the Odisha coast on Tuesday.

The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with "high accuracy".

"A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha," it said.

"A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the "user training launch" successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Prithvi-II missile

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 21:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.