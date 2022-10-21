India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile: Report

-
ALSO READ
India successfully tests nuclear-capable Agni 4 ballistic missile
Russia's defence ministry signs deals for Sarmat ballistic missiles, S-500
India, US, UK, France condemn North Korea's ballistic missile launch
North Korea test-fired ballistic missile toward sea, says South Korea
S Korea, US fire 4 missiles into East Sea against N Korea's provocation
-
India on Friday successfully test-fired indigenously-developed new generation medium-range ballistic missile Agni Prime from the Odisha coast, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said.
The sleek missile was test fired from a mobile launcher from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 9.45 am, they said.
The solid-fuelled canisterised missile met all mission parameter during the test, they added.
All its navigation was tracked and monitored by radars and telemetry equipment positioned along various points, the officials said.
The missile's stroke range is between 1,000 km and 2,000 km, they said.
The last trial of the missile was conducted on December 18 last year from the same base, which was also successful.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU