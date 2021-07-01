India to EU nations: Exempt those who got Covaxin, Covishield vaccines

-
As the European Union relaxes travel restrictions under its ‘Green Passport’ scheme, India has requested the members of the 27-nation grouping to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to travel to Europe, sources said.
The sources said India has requested the EU member nations to accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal.
The European Union’s Digital Covid certificate framework to facilitate free movement during the Covid-19 pandemic is to come into effect on Thursday.
Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU.
The individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorised at the national level or by the World Health Organisation.
“We have requested EU member states to individually consider extending similar exemption to those persons who have taken Covid-19 vaccines in India, that is Covishield and Covaxin, and accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal,” said a source.
The sources said the genuineness of such vaccination certification can be authenticated on the CoWIN portal.
“We have also conveyed to EU member states that India will institute a reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate,” the source said.
“Upon notification of Covishield and Covaxin for inclusion in the EU Digital Covid Certificate and recognition of Indian CoWIN vaccination certificates, Indian health authorities would reciprocally exempt the EU member state concerned for exemption from the mandatory quarantine of all those persons carrying EU digital Covid certificate,” the source said. There have been apprehensions in India that people who took Covishield and Covaxin jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its ‘Green Pass’ scheme.
The EU Digital Covid certificate or ‘Green Pass’ will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document will serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against Covid-19.
