India to manufacture $300 bn electronic goods by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

-
ALSO READ
Sukesh Chandrasekhar: A jailed conman who never stopped duping people
India should become producer of technology: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3-day Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers concludes in Delhi
Govt focused on enhancing Internet penetration: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
5G technology will transform every Indian's life, says MoS Chandrasekhar
-
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out a vision that India would play a significant role in the global electronics supply chain and manufacture USD 300 billion ectronics goods by 2026.
"PM has laid out a very clear vision that India will be a significant player in the global electronics supply chain. He laid a target that India will do a 300 billion dollars of electronics manufacturing by 2026," said Chandrasekhar on Saturday.
"From next year, mobile phones will be among top 10 categories for exports from India. There is an underlying vision and policy framework that is causing this shift in global brands to seek India as a global manufacturing destination," he added.
He also said that PM Modi has a vision of broadening the electronic ecosystem.
"Very soon a comprehensive semi-conductor ecosystem including design, packaging, fabrication and manufacturing will be established in India," said the Minister.
"We are creating a framework of modern laws, and India is becoming a global hub for innovation. One of the enabling environments for our start-ups is a modern framework of policies. We will soon do the Digital India Act," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 08:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU