JUST IN

India to manufacture $300 bn electronic goods by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder
LIVE: People of northeast reiterated their trust in PM Modi, says Assam CM
People of northeast reiterated their trust in PM Modi, says Assam CM Sarma
Yogi Adityanath govt to exempt EV buyers from tax, registration fees
Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form Meghalaya govt, oath ceremony on March 7
NCPCR writes to Delhi CP against AAP's Atishi for misusing children
Odisha approves 25 industrial projects worth Rs 5,827 cr to create jobs
Neiphiu Rio resigns as Nagaland CM ahead of swearing-in on March 7
'Chhattisgarh govt to carry out survey of beneficiaries for housing scheme'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

LIVE: People of northeast reiterated their trust in PM Modi, says Assam CM

LIVE news updates: On Greater Tipraland demand, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "First and foremost, Tripura cannot be divided. It will stay one"

Topics
Northeast elections | Northeast politics | Assam

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun
Sarma said,

Introduction

LIVE news updates: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that people of the three northeastern states where elections were recently held have reiterated their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While talking to ANI, the Assam CM said, "The people have reiterated their trust in PM Modi. Except for Meghalaya, this is the second time the NDA-BJP has won in the two states. This clearly ensures that we will at least win 25-26 seats in the Lok Sabha as well. This win is because of PM Modi's efforts in the Northeast. We have repeated our success in almost all states of the Northeast."
READ MORE

Key Events