Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form Meghalaya govt, oath ceremony on March 7

The government formation process in has once again taken a U-turn as National People's Party (NPP) chief claimed that his party has 32 MLAs and has received a letter from the Governor inviting him to form the government.

"I have received a letter from Governor inviting me to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony will be on March 7 at 11 am in Raj Bhawan. We are expecting Prime Minister, Home Minister and other leaders to attend the ceremony," said Sangma on the swearing-in ceremony while addressing mediapersons.

"We have 32 MLAs and they have been elected by the people and hence MLAs will decide whom they want to support, NGOs might have differences of opinion but it is different from the election mandate. has never seen such behaviour and it is unacceptable," he said on violence.

Earlier on Friday, the district administration of West Jaintia Hills imposed curfew in Meghalaya's Sahsniang village till further orders, following reports of post-vote counting violence.

Notably, a day after the results of assembly polls in in which the ruling NPP emerged as the single-largest party, United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh said they have support of 31 MLAs (UDP, TMC, Congress, PDF, HSPDP and one Independent MLA) and "sufficient numbers" to form the government.

Speaking on demand for a Khasi Chief Minister in Meghalaya, the NPP chief said that it is not about a person individually from a particular community but people's mandate.

"We are in a democracy, there is a procedure to elect the CM. It is not about a person individually from a particular community but people's mandate. I think this issue has the sentiments of people but a mandate has been given," said Sangma.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and NPP MLA Prestone Tynsong said that his party has sufficient number and we are reaching out to other political parties.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony on March 7. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the Convenor of NEDA will also attend the swearing-in ceremony. We have sufficient numbers and we are reaching out to other political parties. It may be increased to 38-40," Tynsong said.

Tynsong told ANI that, apart from BJP, two Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and two Independent MLAs have given their support to NPP to form the government and as of now they have 32 numbers.

On the other hand, reacting to some post-poll violent incidents in different parts of the state and concerned about the law and order situation, Tynsong said, "We will not allow anyone to break law and order."

"Last night some violent incidents took place and we directed state police to take strong action against the culprits," Tynsong said.

In an order issued from the office of District Magistrate B.S. Sohliya on March 2, the administration said that it has received information regarding the post-counting violence in Sahsniang village.

"There is an apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended and may result in the destruction of property and a possibility of loss of lives," the order said.

NPP chief Sangma on Friday had submitted his resignation letter as chief minister of Meghalaya before Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the new government in the state.

Meghalaya CM won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

Governor Chauhan has accepted the resignation of and requested him to continue till alternative arrangements are made.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said that Conrad Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking support to form a government in the state.

United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats in the results of assembly polls announced on Thursday. Congress won five seats. Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly, also got five seats.

BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately.

The BJP and its allies won comfortable victories in Tripura and Nagaland in the other assembly poll results announced on Thursday.

The BJP, which had created history in 2018 by wresting Tripura from the Left parties, was tipped to be ahead of its rivals in most exit-poll projections in the state.

The Congress and CPM, which have been archrivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP.

