JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Explore first moon landing in your living room with Google's 3D re-creation

Will you replace your cars with electric vehicles? 88% says no: BS Poll
Business Standard

India to receive below-average monsoon rains in next 2 weeks: Report

North-east and foothills of Himalaya could get good rainfall though, says official.

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

drought, monsoon, agriculture
Monsoon may stall for two weeks.

India is likely to get below-average rainfall in the next two weeks with a large deficit in the soybean and cotton growing central and western regions, a weather department official said on Thursday, raising concerns over output of summer-sown crops.

"Weather model is showing deficiency in rainfall over central and western India in next two weeks," said an official with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak with media.

"The north-east and foothills of Himalaya could get good rainfall," he said.
First Published: Thu, July 11 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU