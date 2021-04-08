India, US can collaborate" on agenda for clean and green technologies: PM

-
India and the US can "creatively collaborate" on a 2030 agenda for clean and green technologies in the service of the planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after US Special Presidential Envoy for climate John Kerry called on him.
An official statement said Modi noted that India is committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris agreement and that it was among the few countries on track to meet these commitments.
"Had an excellent discussion with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate @JohnKerry. His passion and commitment to expedite climate action are commendable," Modi tweeted.
"With our complementary strengths, India and US can creatively collaborate on a 2030 agenda for clean and green technologies in the service of the planet. @JohnKerry," he said in another tweet.
The statement said Kerry noted that the US would support India's climate plans by facilitating affordable access to green technologies and requisite finance.
"The prime minister agreed that cooperation between India and the United States particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of green technologies would have a positive demonstration effect on other countries," it said.
It also said Kerry conveyed greetings of President Joe Biden to the prime minister.
"The prime minister fondly recalled his recent interactions with President Biden, including during the Quad leaders' summit, and requested Kerry to convey his best wishes to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris," it said.
It said Kerry briefed Modi on his fruitful and productive discussions over the last two days in India.
"He positively noted India's Climate Actions including its ambitious renewable energy plans. He briefed the prime minister about the upcoming leaders' summit on climate scheduled for April 22-23," according to the statement.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the discussions focused on the climate leaders' summit as well as issues in the context of the upcoming UN climate change conference (COP26) and UN framework convention on climate change (UNFCC). Climate change has been a major area of focus for President Biden.
After taking charge as the US president, Biden on January 20 announced the return of the US to the Paris climate accord.
President Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Modi to the virtual summit on the climate crisis.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the key leaders invited to the two-day conference.
