India, US strengthening ties on critical technologies: Ambassador Jones

India and the United States are strengthening cooperation on critical technologies, from space components to semiconductors, said the head of the US delegation to Aero India, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Ambassador A. Elizabeth Jones on Sunday.

She said the size of the US delegation, the USA Partnership Pavilion that will open Monday, and growing diplomatic and security cooperation between the two nations over the last year “show that the US-India strategic partnership is one of our most consequential relationships".

“India and the United States are working together in so many ways to ensure a free and open, prosperous, connected, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, where our democracies can thrive,” said Jones. “As partners, we’re working together to address climate change; improve global health and prepare for new pandemics; cooperate on cyber challenges; build quality infrastructure; and ensure sustainable supply chains."

She is head of the largest-ever US Delegation to Aero India.

Jedidiah P Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, who leads the US delegation of senior US government officials from the Department of Defense, said these close partnerships have generated tens of thousands of jobs in India. He said these partnerships have also enabled critical transfers of and manufacturing expertise to India.

“US companies have established engineering centres and manufacturing hubs and invested in building R&D centres that harness India’s incredibly talented scientists and engineers to advance cutting-edge R&D projects,” said Royal.

Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said as democracies bookending the Indo-Pacific, the US and India share a common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. “That shared vision is strengthened by world-class events like Aero India where we are able to engage in-person to increase trust and understanding,” said Cheater.

Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché at the US Embassy in New Delhi said the defence partnership with India is stronger than ever.

“This week you will have the chance to see American Air power operating alongside the Indian Air Force,” said Baker. “We plan to have a variety of aircraft here, one of our largest delegations ever, and the US Air Force Pacific Band who will perform at venues around Bengaluru.”

Among the major highlights throughout Aero India 2023, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, one of the United States Air Force’s (USAF) leading fighter jets, will conduct daily aerial demonstrations. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy's most advanced frontline carrier-based, multi-role strike fighter available today, will be on static display.

On February 13, Ambassador Jones will open the USA Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2023.

Some of the leading US defence companies participating in Aero India 2023 with exhibits in the USA Partnership Pavilion include Aero Metals Alliance, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and Astronautics Corporation of America. Other firms include Boeing, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, GE Aerospace and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Kallman Worldwide, Inc, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney.