India will never forget valour of its armed forces in 1971 war: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 'At Home' function at the Army House on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas' and said India will never forget the valour of its armed forces that led to its victory in the 1971 war over Pakistan.
Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud were among the dignitaries who attended the reception.
Modi tweeted, "On the eve of Vijay Diwas, attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House. India will never forget the valour of our Armed Forces that led to the win in the 1971 war.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 23:46 IST
