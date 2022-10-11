Will weigh what Russia offers on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp: Hardeep Puri

-
ALSO READ
Oil movement from Sakhalin-1 disrupted due to sanctions against Russia: OVL
Russia seizes control of Sakhalin 2 oil and gas project, says report
India set to become $10 trillion economy by 2030, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India handled energy crisis in responsible, mature manner: Minister Puri
India's crude oil supplies to come mostly from Gulf: Hardeep Singh Puri
-
India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters.
Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project.
"We'll look at what is the state of play and what's on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 06:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU