Will weigh what Russia offers on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp: Hardeep Puri

India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 project, Petroleum Minister told Reuters.

last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project.

"We'll look at what is the state of play and what's on offer," Petroleum Minister told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams)

