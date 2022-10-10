Indian embassy in Kyiv advises Indians to avoid all non-essential travel

Concerned over the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, India on Monday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to and within and asked them to strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the local authorities.

The advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. Police said at least 10 people were killed and around 60 others were wounded in the attacks across .

"In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within . They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities," the advisory issued by the in Kyiv said.

Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach out to them, where required, it added.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest and noted that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

"India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians," he said and urged immediate cessation of hostilities.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

