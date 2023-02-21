Indian American wins National Geographic's pictures of the year contest

An software developer turned-hobbyist photographer from Silicon valley has won National Geographic's first-ever Picture of the Year contest with his stunning image showing a trio of bald eagles battling for a spot on a branch in Alaska's Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve.

After a rigorous vetting process by a team of seasoned Nat Geo photo editors, Karthik Subramaniam's Dance of the Eagles photo was named grand-prize winner, according to an official announcement here.

Every year in November, hundreds of bald eagles gather at Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, to feast on salmon. I visited there last two Novembers to photograph them, says Subramaniam.

Studying their behaviour patterns helped me anticipate some of their actions. For example, when an eagle drags salmon to a dry spot, other eagles in the area would inevitably fly there to claim their share, and that leads to chaotic action, he said.

They also seemed to have some favourite spots to hang out, and usually, commotion ensues when an eagle wants an already occupied spot. This photo was taken during one such commotion, Subramaniam said.

In recognition of his work, Subramaniam will have his photo featured in the May issue of magazine, alongside Nat Geo's leading photographers, and receive a six-month digital subscription to the magazine.

The photo contest had invited aspiring photographers from across the country to submit their own favourite image captured in 2022, broken into four categories: Nature, People, Places and Animals.

