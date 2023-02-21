JUST IN
Delhi govt to put vintage cars, motorcycles on display ahead of G20 Summit
In touch with India: France on UN draft resolution on Ukraine conflict
Goods trains to be soon sealed with digital locks to guard against theft
Share of renewable energy in ports to increase to 60%: Sarbanada Sonowal
IISc shows how neuromorphic camera, machine learning aid nanoscopic imaging
80% of associate professors waiting for promotions for over 5 years: JNUTA
Sebi imposes Rs 62 lakh fine on 6 entities for fraudulent trading
P&G launches programme for employees who are caregivers to disable children
ISRO to launch 2 missions under Gaganyaan programme in 2023: Jitendra Singh
Travellers from G20 nations can avail UPI facility at 3 airports: RBI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Property tax to be imposed in municipal areas in J-K from April 1
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian American wins National Geographic's pictures of the year contest

After a rigorous vetting process by a team of seasoned Nat Geo photo editors, Karthik Subramaniam's Dance of the Eagles photo was named grand-prize winner, according to an official announcement here

Topics
Indian American | National Geographic

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Photograph by John Stanmeyer /National Geographic Paul Salopek wanders through the ancient Nabataean ruins of Madain Salih, carved into sandstone outcrops some 2,000 years ago. These structures were used as tombs for the wealthy during the Nabataean
Representative Image

An Indian American software developer turned-hobbyist photographer from Silicon valley has won National Geographic's first-ever Picture of the Year contest with his stunning image showing a trio of bald eagles battling for a spot on a branch in Alaska's Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve.

After a rigorous vetting process by a team of seasoned Nat Geo photo editors, Karthik Subramaniam's Dance of the Eagles photo was named grand-prize winner, according to an official announcement here.

Every year in November, hundreds of bald eagles gather at Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, to feast on salmon. I visited there last two Novembers to photograph them, says Subramaniam.

Studying their behaviour patterns helped me anticipate some of their actions. For example, when an eagle drags salmon to a dry spot, other eagles in the area would inevitably fly there to claim their share, and that leads to chaotic action, he said.

They also seemed to have some favourite spots to hang out, and usually, commotion ensues when an eagle wants an already occupied spot. This photo was taken during one such commotion, Subramaniam said.

In recognition of his work, Subramaniam will have his photo featured in the May issue of National Geographic magazine, alongside Nat Geo's leading photographers, and receive a six-month digital subscription to the magazine.

The photo contest had invited aspiring photographers from across the country to submit their own favourite image captured in 2022, broken into four categories: Nature, People, Places and Animals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian American

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 22:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU