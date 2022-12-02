JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian Army carries out field training exercise on western borders in Raj

Indian Army carried out one of the largest field training exercises involving all entities of war-fighting on the western borders

Topics
Indian Army | Indo-Pak border

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Indian Army soldiers patrol, LOC
Representative image

The Indian Army carried out one of the largest field training exercises involving all entities of warfighting on the western borders of Rajasthan.

There were many firsts in this exercise which cemented the synergy between Indian Army, Indian Air Force and BSF, according to defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma.

During the week-long exercise that concluded on Wednesday, there was on ground application and usage of numerous indigenous technologies and equipment validating their fusion in enhancing operational capabilities.

The synergetic actions have also validated new concepts of war fighting in an integrated theatre, the spokesperson said in a release.

For the first time, senior-most commanders of both Indian Army and Indian Air Force together visited the exercising troops in forward areas and reviewed their inter- service coordination and interoperability, including that of Border Security Force (BSF).

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh and Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-chief of South Western Air Command, addressed the troops and enhanced their morale, the release said.

During the concluding part of their visit, both commanders paid homage at Longewala War Memorial in Jaisalmer together.

During the concluding part of their visit, both commanders paid homage at Longewala War Memorial in Jaisalmer together.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 07:10 IST

