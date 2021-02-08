JUST IN
Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army on Sunday assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.

"Indian Army assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. A well-coordinated and quick response averted catastrophic disaster; saved lives and property," tweeted Eastern Command.

First Published: Mon, February 08 2021. 08:05 IST

