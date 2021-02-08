Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh

on Sunday assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng,

The Eastern Command of the in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.

" assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, A well-coordinated and quick response averted catastrophic disaster; saved lives and property," tweeted Eastern Command.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)