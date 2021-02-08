Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh

-
-
Indian Army on Sunday assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.
The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.
"Indian Army assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. A well-coordinated and quick response averted catastrophic disaster; saved lives and property," tweeted Eastern Command.
