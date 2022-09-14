Army may shift Agnipath recruitment rallies from Punjab to other states

-
The Army's zonal recruitment officer in Jalandhar, Punjab, has told the state government that they may shift the recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme to other states due to a lack of support from the local civil administration.
"We are constrained to bring to your kind attention that supports from local civil administration is vacillating with no clear-cut commitments. They are usually citing their inadequacies due to lack of directions from the state government at Chandigarh or lack of funds," Major General Sharad Bikram Singh, zonal recruitment officer, Jalandhar, said in a letter to state authorities, as reported by Indian Express (IE).
Also Read | 'You may be Veer, but not Agniveer': SC to lawyer challenging Agnipath
The letter also states that there are several "requirements" that the local administration needs to provide, including police assistance for law and order, security, crowd control, and essential barricading to enable controlled and smooth entry of candidates.
They also need to provide medical support, a medical officer, and a team for immediate assistance. IE report also stated that the authorities need to provide basic amenities like rain shelters, water, and food for 3,000-4,000 candidates every day for 14 days.
The letter stated that if the local authorities do not provide all the facilities, they may take up the case with the Army Headquarters. And they may "hold in abeyance all future recruitment rallies" or "alternatively conduct rallies in neighbouring states".
Currently, there is a recruitment drive going on in Gurdaspur. Another is scheduled to be held in Patiala from September 17 and 30.
Around 27,000 candidates are expected to participate in the upcoming Patiala rally.
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 10:38 IST