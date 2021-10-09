Indian Coast Guard now one of world's prime maritime forces: Rajnath

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to commission Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel Vigraha
Ministry of Defence tenders for six more submarines at $1 billion each
India has great opportunity to become 'shipbuilding hub': Rajnath Singh
China protests passage of US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait
Rajnath reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with Covid-19 crisis
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Indian Coast Guard had initially started with less than than six boats and today it has more than 150 ships, and 66 aircraft, becoming one of the prime maritime forces in the world.
While speaking at the Investiture Ceremony at the National Stadium Complex here, he said the growth of the maritime force was possible because of the morale, enthusiasm and energy shown by the Indian Coast Guard.
Appreciating the professionalism of the force, he said its growth and confidence helped people in many crisis situations.
Stressing the importance of sea security, the Defence Minister said "we are enriched and connected to the world because of our seas and its routes".
It's influence is clearly visible in our festivals, culture, religions and lifestyle, he added.
Rajnath Singh also emphasised the importance of security for coastal states and the comprehensive internal and external security framework.
Regarding the force's pollution response to douse the major fire on container carrier MV X-Press Pearl near Sri Lanka's Colombo Port, he hailed the coast guard.
He said such services helped to avoid environmental hazards boosting the image of the country in international level.
On the occasion, the Defence Minister presented gallantry, meritorious service medals to Coast Guard personnel.
The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on February 1, 1977 by the Coast Guard Act, 1978. It operates under the Ministry of Defence.
--IANS
jw/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU