Indian diaspora groups in US launch rose campaign in support of farmers

-
ALSO READ
Say it with flowers and candy, health packs and hi-fi this Valentine's Day
Traffic disrupted on Delhi's key routes as farmers' protest enters 22nd day
A sector with the potential to bloom
Farmers' protest over Centre's new agri laws enters 32nd day amid cold wave
Farmer unions say they will go ahead with tractor march in Delhi on R-Day
-
A group of Indian diaspora organisations launched a rose campaign on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Sunday in support of the farmers protesting against the new farm laws in India.
The Global Indian Progressive Diaspora (GIPD) launched the social media campaign on Valentine's Day, which is observed globally on February 14.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal three farm laws and provide them legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have not been able to resolve the deadlock.
Tweet or Send a Rose to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi asking to repeal farm laws or Send a Rose to the Indian Embassy/General Counsel in your respective region to express your solidarity with farmers in India. #Rose2Repeal #LoveToFarmers #OneAppealRepeal, GIPD said in a post on social media.
The organisation also released a letter addressed to Indian Consulates as part of its Love Conquers Hate Campaign.
The international community of progressive Indians, from over 12 diaspora organisations spread across the globe, extend their support to the farmers and their rightful demand to be heard and call for the repeal of farm laws and ask for shared governance in reformulating such laws, a media statement said.
In pursuit of that goal, a broad coalition of partner organisations invites our media partners and fellow human rights organisations to help us amplify voices of support to the farmers and a universal call for peace, unity and harmony in India, it said.
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and the Ministry of External Affairs said that some vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against the country.
In a statement earlier this month, the ministry, in a statement highlighted that the Parliament of India had passed the "reformist legislation" for the agricultural sector, which "a very small section of farmers" have some reservations about and therefore the laws have been kept on hold while talks are held.
"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA statement of February 3 said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU