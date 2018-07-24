Indian diaspora is making a mark all over the world: Modi in Rwanda

The is making a mark all over the world and they are the country's "rashtradoots" (ambassadors), Prime Minister told a gathering of Indian community members in Rwanda.

He said, "I am delighted to interact with the President @PaulKagame said to me that the Indian community is contributing to Rwanda's progress and they are also doing (a) lot of community service. I was happy to hear this."



"All over the world, the is making a mark. They are our 'Rashtradoots'," the prime minister added.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Rwanda -- one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. He is the first Indian prime minister to visit the country.

"For years the wanted a High Commission. This long-pending demand will be fulfilled and you will be connected even further with India," he told the gathering.

Earlier, Modi held wide-ranging talks with President and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in defence, trade and agriculture sectors.