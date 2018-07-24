Indian diaspora is making a mark all over the world: Modi in Rwanda

-
The Indian diaspora is making a mark all over the world and they are the country's "rashtradoots" (ambassadors), Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of Indian community members in Rwanda.
He said, "I am delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rwanda. President @PaulKagame said to me that the Indian community is contributing to Rwanda's progress and they are also doing (a) lot of community service. I was happy to hear this."
"All over the world, the Indian diaspora is making a mark. They are our 'Rashtradoots'," the prime minister added.
Modi is on a two-day visit to Rwanda -- one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. He is the first Indian prime minister to visit the country.
"For years the Indian community in Rwanda wanted a High Commission. This long-pending demand will be fulfilled and you will be connected even further with India," he told the gathering.
Earlier, Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Paul Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in defence, trade and agriculture sectors.
