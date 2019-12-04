JUST IN
Singer Arijit Singh most-streamed Indian artist in 2019, says Spotify

Business Standard

Endgame most downloaded film on Google in India, Andhadhun close second

Indians' love for action and drama has made Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame the most downloaded movie of the year, followed by Ayushman Khurana's Andhadhun

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Avengers: Endgame is the most downloaded movie of the year.

Google India on Wednesday announced its annual listing of the most popular apps, games, movies and books in India on Google Play.

Indians' love for action and drama has made Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame the most downloaded movie of the year, followed by Ayushman Khurana's Andhadhun.

The Magic of Thinking Big and The Sky is the Limit became the top selling e-book and audiobook, respectively. Call of Duty: Mobile was voted the bAndhdhunest game of 2019, with Ablo being the best app of the year.

Additionally, Google India also announced the Users' Choice Winners of 2019 based on their votes across categories, like apps, books, games and movies. Spotify bagged the position of most loved app.

The love for superheroes made Avengers: Endgame the top movie this year, and Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope was the user choice for e-books.
First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 17:56 IST

