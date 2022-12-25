PM Modi congratulates Nepal's new Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Prime Minister on Sunday congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on being elected as Nepal's PM. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to working with 'Prachanda' to further strengthen the "friendship" between India and .

PM noted that the "unique relationship" between the two nations is based on "deep cultural connect" and ties between people. He tweeted, "Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected as the Prime Minister of . The unique relationship between India & is based on deep cultural connect & warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship."

On Sunday, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari appointed Maoist Center leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' as the country's Prime Minister, the Nepal President's Office said. "Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) will take oath as the new Prime Minister of Nepal tomorrow at 4pm (local time)," said Nepal President's office.

Dahal was appointed Nepal's PM for the third time after he secured the support of 169 Members of Parliament to form the new government. Dahal, also known as 'Prachanda, served as Prime Minister of Nepal from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2016 to 2017.

Earlier today, Prachanda moved an application with the President claiming the Prime Ministership of Nepal shortly after a coalition of six parties decided to support him to form the next government.

"A coalition of 6 parties have decided to project Pushpa Kamal Dahal as the Prime Minister. An agreement has been reached. Dahal will lead the government for two and a half years and the CPN-UML will be in power in the remaining two-and-a-half years," Barshaman Pun, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) said.

In the new coalition, the CPN-UML has 78, Maoist Center 32, Rastriya Swatantra Party 20, Rastriya Prajatantra Party 14, Janata Samajbadi Party 12, Janamat Party 6, Nagarik Unmukti Party has four MPs and three independent lawmakers are in support of Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Prachanda now has the support of 169 Members of Parliament.

Earlier on Sunday, Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel said that Maoist Center decided to leave the ruling coalition. Confirming the decision of the Maoist Centre over the phone with ANI, Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel said that Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' walked out of the coalition meeting on Sunday after saying that "the coalition has lost its relevance.

