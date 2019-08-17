Indian firms need to push the digital agenda by identifying quick wins

Today, it is almost a cliché to mention the disruptive potential of digital for businesses. As per a MIT-CISR CIO digital disruption survey, digital leadership can result in 38 per cent better customer engagement, seven times more innovation, and three times greater profitability when compared with competitors.

Digital not only promises to improve existing business performance but also holds the potential of opening new channels and, at times, new businesses. Hence, four out of five top-performing companies, globally and within India, have made substantial efforts to become more ...