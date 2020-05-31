JUST IN
Indian Navy to start next phase of operation Samudra Setu from June 1

The operation will repatriate Indians who are stranded overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic

INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluting the Corona Warriors

The Indian Navy will start the next phase of Operation Samudra Setu from June 1 to repatriate Indians who are stranded overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official release said on Saturday.

“In this phase, Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa will repatriate 700 personnel from Colombo, Sri Lanka to Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu and subsequently repatriate another 700 personnel from Malè, Republic of Maldives to Tuticorin,” the Navy said.

