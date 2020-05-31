Indian Navy to start next phase of operation Samudra Setu from June 1

“In this phase, Ship Jalashwa will repatriate 700 personnel from Colombo, Sri Lanka to Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu and subsequently repatriate another 700 personnel from Malè, Republic of Maldives to Tuticorin,” the Navy said.

The will start the next phase of Operation Samudra Setu from June 1 to repatriate Indians who are stranded overseas amid the pandemic, an official release said on Saturday.