Indian response to Ukraine crisis based on 6 principles: Jaishankar to RS

External Affairs Minister on Thursday listed six principles to explain India's response to the Ukraine crisis, which included the immediate cessation of violence, return to dialogue, diplomacy and humanitarian access.

Responding to a question about the war in Ukraine in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said that India's stance regarding the issue is based on six principles.

"Our own position on Ukraine concern is very clear, based on six principles - immediate cessation of violence, return to dialogue and diplomacy, global order anchored on international law, UN charter, territorial integrity, humanitarian access. India is sending humanitarian assistance while being in touch with the leadership of Russia, Ukraine," he said.

Further responding to a question about the growing relations between Russia and China, Jaishankar said that the government is aware of the changes in international relations.

India has sent humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical equipment, relief materials to Ukraine.

Earlier Jaishankar had informed that 147 foreign nationals hailing from 18 countries were evacuated from the conflict situation in Ukraine as part of 'Operation Ganga' and brought to India.

"In line with India's principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', foreign nationals were also evacuated from conflict zones and brought to India. They included 147 citizens of 18 countries. Many Ukrainian nationals that are family members of Indian nationals have also been evacuated," Jaishankar said in a statement in the two Houses of Parliament on 'Situation in Ukraine'.

He also said that as tensions escalated, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine started a registration drive for Indians in January 2022 and as a result, around 20,000 Indians registered. "Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country," he said.

After Russia's forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indian nationals from conflict-torn Ukraine.

