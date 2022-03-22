UK, US, France, Germany, Italy set to increase pressure on Russia

-
-
The UK, the United States, France, Germany and Italy are set to increase pressure on Russia in connection with Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, the UK government said in a statement.
"The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of the Quint - the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany and Italy - this afternoon to discuss our coordinated response to the escalating crisis in Ukraine," it said.
"The leaders affirmed their ongoing commitment to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically, equipping the democratically-elected government in Kyiv with the tools it needs to defend itself. They also resolved to increase the pressure on Russia to halt its unprovoked invasion, including by maintaining wide-ranging and coordinated sanctions," according to the statement.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
