Indians have over 200 apps installed on their smartphones, says survey

Indians are obsessed with their smartphones and the latest report quantifies it in the best manner possible. According to the latest techARC Digit, smartphone users in India install more apps on their apps than they actually use.
According to the insights, the average number of apps installed is 51, which goes up as much as 207. However, when it comes to usage, most of the Indians use only about 24 apps on their smartphones, indicating that a lot of people install apps without actually using them much, in turn, putting their devices at risk.
On a daily basis, as many as 38 per cent users use 6-10 apps a day, with social media apps being the most used with as many as 76 per cent users using them on a daily basis. Mobile gaming apps come second with 70 per cent of users playing some game on their smartphones daily.
About 47 per cent users use financial apps including banking apps as well as wallet apps to perform some financial transaction digitally.
Other apps gaining popularity include OTT Entertainment such as Live TV and VoD apps with 40 percent users.
