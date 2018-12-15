From Arun Jaitley to Rahul Gandhi: What leaders said on Rafale deal verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed four petitions seeking probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale jet fighters from France. The court said it cannot go into the question of pricing and choice of Indian offset partner by Rafale jet manufacturer Dassault.

Buoyed by the relief, BJP leaders, including chief and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, attacked President for his campaign of "lies" and demanded an apology to the nation.

However, maintained its stance on the issue saying the nation knew that there was "corruption" in the



Here's how top leaders reacted to the verdict:



Arun Jaitley: The deaf will never hear an answer. Deals like Rafale cannot be reviewed in a body of partisan divisions, it can only be done in a court of law.

All the figures by the government are correct and all the figures by Mr are false and I have justified it... The truth has only one version and falsehood has many. That is why Mr quoted several figures.

has protected both security and commercial interest of India. Allegations on Rafale was fiction writing that was compromising security.

Rahul Gandhi: When somebody lies, it comes out somewhere. Now the government has to make clear to us as to where is this CAG report? Where is this PAC? In today's time, it is possible that the Prime minister has some other PAC at PMO. The institutes are in shambles.

While the Election Commission says something, the Supreme Court says something else and the judges come out and say some other things.



There is a theft of Rs 300 billion and it is farmers' money.... This money is taken by them, everybody in the country knows and understands.

The 'chowkidaar' has done a theft and we will prove it...People of India know that Prime Minister Modi is a friend of ..The people of India know the truth and they understand the truth.

Modi ji can run as much he wants, but no one can save him from being caught. The moment there is a probe by the JPC only two names of and will come out.

Dassault Aviation: The company welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court of India rendered on Friday dismissing all petitions filed on the Rafale Contract signed on September 23, 2016.

Dassault Aviation takes note of the Supreme Court conclusions establishing the absence of any irregularities in the decision making process to purchase 36 Rafale, pricing of Rafale jets and selection of Indian offset partner.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Rahul Gandhi made disgraceful remarks on Prime Minister whose honesty is known to all. The SC judgement (on Rafale deal) exposed the lies of Rahul Gandhi and we expected him to accept the judgment. Now, Rahul Gandhi is condemning the SC as well. Is he and the above the SC?.

Rahul Gandhi has asked us several questions. Today, we want to ask him one question. Between 2006 and 2011, when there was a lower tender in Dassault, why didn't you finalise the deal (Rafale)? What was stopping you?.



Sanjay Singh: Para 25 of the Supreme Court's order stated that the cost of Rafale was revealed to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the report of the CAG was examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament. This can't be true since if the CAG would have a report, it would come to the Parliament and from there it is given to the PAC. But this is not true. Why the Centre is misleading the Court?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The Congress made mountain out of a molehill and tried to defame the nation. Those who have tried to malign the country's image should apologise to the people. I wanted to ask the Congress president what was his source of information. He is morally bound to reveal it, and at whose behest he is levelling these allegations.

Prashant Bhushan: Disappointed that the court has taken a conservative view of judicial review in cases of corruption involving high functionaries.