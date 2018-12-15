JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

From Arun Jaitley to Rahul Gandhi: What leaders said on Rafale deal verdict
Business Standard

Prez visits Statue of Unity, to lay foundation for rail link near monument

The state-of-the-art railway station, proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 200 million, is aimed at providing direct rail connectivity to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity

Press Trust of India  |  Kevadiya 

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday visited the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, in Narmada district of Gujarat on the death anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai

Patel.

Kovind, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state chief secretary J N Singh, began his visit in the morning by taking a stroll at the 'Valley of Flowers' developed near the 182-metre tall statue here.

After planting a tree in memory of Patel, the president attended a prayer meet at the statue complex.

The world's tallest statue dedicated to Patel was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October.

After offering tributes to Patel, Kovind visited the museum and exhibition area beneath the statue. He also visited the viewing gallery located at a height of 132 metres inside the statue.

Kovind then left the statue premises and headed to Kevadiya village, around 5 kms from the statue, to lay the foundation stone for a railway station.

The state-of-the-art railway station, proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 200 million, is aimed at providing direct rail connectivity to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.

To connect Kevadiya with the main broad-guage line, the Railways has sanctioned the work to convert 18-km Dabhoi-Chandod narrow gauge into broad gauge and extension from Chandod to Kevadia by constructing a new 32-km line.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 15 2018. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements