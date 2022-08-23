JUST IN
IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport, passengers disembarked safely
Railways subsidising train travel by 55%, spent Rs 62k cr last yr: Minister
India to become world's number one producer of steel: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Govt plans to auction 17 non-operational mines surrendered by PSUs: Joshi
Experts question reliance on monkeypox vax with little data, short supply
DRDO and Indian Navy successfully flight-test VL-SRSAM off Odisha coast
SC refers Uddhav-Shinde dispute to five-judge constitution bench
Organic crops in great demand but storage a challenge, says FM Sitharaman
India to see 400 mn air travellers in 7-10 years, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Haryana BJP leader, actor Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Supreme Court raps Yoga Guru Ramdev for criticising allopathy, doctors
Business Standard

IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport, passengers disembarked safely

All the passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy, said airport director S V T Dhananjaya Rao. The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams, he told PTI.

Topics
Goa airport | IndiGo | aircraft

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft
The flight had 187 passengers including four infants on board

An engine of an IndiGo aircraft scheduled to fly to Mumbai with 187 passengers on board developed a snag at the Goa airport on Tuesday afternoon, a senior official said.

All the passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy, said airport director S V T Dhananjaya Rao. The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams, he told PTI. The Goa airport is a part of the Navy's INS Hansa base. IndiGo aircraft 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers including four infants on board had to abort the flight due to a technical snag in the right engine while proceeding to the runway at 1.27 pm, Rao said. It had to be pushed back from Bay number nine, sources said, adding that the movement of other aircraft was not affected due to the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Goa airport

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 19:04 IST

`
.