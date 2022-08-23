JUST IN
Experts question reliance on monkeypox vax with little data, short supply
DRDO and Indian Navy successfully flight-test VL-SRSAM off Odisha coast
SC refers Uddhav-Shinde dispute to five-judge constitution bench
Organic crops in great demand but storage a challenge, says FM Sitharaman
India to see 400 mn air travellers in 7-10 years, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Haryana BJP leader, actor Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
CBSE 10th, 12th practical and compartment exams guidelines
Self-reliance key: Scindia calls for promoting 'Made in India' steel
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN augmentation system compliance
Odisha CM urges PM Modi to add default provision for funds in NREGASoft
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Experts question reliance on monkeypox vax with little data, short supply
Business Standard

Govt plans to auction 17 non-operational mines surrendered by PSUs: Joshi

Speaking during a conference on the Indian minerals and metals industry organised by NMDC and FICCI, the minister said many PSUs in the country in sectors like coal were sitting on big mines.

Topics
Pralhad Joshi | Jyotiraditya Scindia | mines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi with Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi with Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The government plans to put on auction 17 mines surrendered by public sector undertakings which could not put the blocks into operation, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The statement comes in the wake of the government making efforts to ramp up domestic coal production to ensure adequate availability of dry fuel to different sectors.

"Just the-day-before yesterday (Sunday) I got 17 blocks back and they are very good blocks and I am putting them for auction now," Joshi said.

Speaking during a conference on the Indian minerals and metals industry organised by NMDC and FICCI, the minister said many PSUs in the country in sectors like coal were sitting on big mines.

The government decided to take away all those mines from the public sector undertakings which do not get into operation even after the lapse of five to six years and put them on sale.

"I talked to the chief ministers and ministers of a few states and asked them the reasons for sitting on mines. These mines could not get into operation even after 10 to 15 years," Joshi said.

Joshi also said that his ministry was in deliberations with the Ministry of Environment and Forest on how the exploration of mines can happen without cutting down trees.

Through an amendment to MMDR Act in 2021, private exploration agencies which have been accredited are allowed to carry out exploration without prospecting licence upon their notification and so far nine private exploration agencies have been notified for this purpose.

In 2021-22, the total revenue accrued from auctioned mines is more than Rs 25,170 crore.

To be future-ready, the mines ministry, he said, is also exploring sources of minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare-earth elements, lead, zinc and others.

"With this view, I visited Australia last month to secure critical minerals that will help the country transition to clean sources of energy," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Pralhad Joshi

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 16:15 IST

`
.