Indonesian mob slaughters 'hundreds' of crocs in revenge attack

An angry mob has slaughtered nearly 300 crocodiles in after a local man was killed by one of the reptiles, authorities said today.

The revenge killing happened Saturday in province following the funeral of the man, who perished when he fell into an enclosure at a farm while looking for grass to feed his livestock, police and conservation officials said.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Sugito, was bitten on the leg and then fatally struck with a tail of one of the crocodiles, which are a protected species, they said.

Sugito's relatives and local residents, angry over the farm's location near a residential area, marched to the local police station, authorities said.

said they were told that the farm had agreed to pay compensation.

"We made an agreement with the victim's family and conveyed our condolences," he added.

But the mob, which numbered in the "hundreds", was not satisfied and headed to the farm armed with knives, machetes and shovels which they used to slaughter some 292 crocs, from four-inch-long babies to two-metre adults, authorities said.

and conservation agency officials said they were unable to stop the grisly attack.

Authorities said they are investigating and may lay criminal charges. "For now we are still questioning the witnesses," said Dewa Made Sidan Sutrahna, the in Papua's district.

The is home to a vast array of wildlife, including several species of that regularly attack and kill humans.

In March authorities in on the Indonesian half of shot and killed a six-metre long crocodile after it ate a

Two years ago, a Russian tourist was killed by a crocodile in the Raja Ampat islands, a popular diving site in the east of the archipelago.

