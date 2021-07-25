Indore police in MP forms 'Special 40' squad to protect girls, women

-
The Indore police in Madhya Pradesh has set up a 40-member squad to protect minor girls from sex offenders and curb crimes against women, an official said on Sunday.
The 'Special 40', comprising women volunteers, will collect information for police and also be deployed in festivals, fairs and other gatherings as a safety measure, he said.
"Young girls are targets of drug addicts and other criminals, especially in the slums. We want to protect minor girls and women with the help of this squad. It has women volunteers in the 20-50 age group. In additional to physical training, they are being taught legal provisions related to crimes against women," Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Prashant Choubey told PTI on Sunday.
The squad, which has been given a special attire and walkie-talkie sets, will teach girls about 'bad touch, good touch" in slums and ways to prevent sexual assault, he said.
Incidents of minor girls fleeing their homes and falling prey to anti-social elements have come to light recently, and this squad, if need be, will provide counseling to prevent such cases, the Additional SP said.
