Indrani can walk out on bail after furnishing bond of Rs 2 lakh: CBI court

A special CBI court in the city on Thursday said Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, can walk out on bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 2 lakh as it finalised her bail conditions.
Mukerjea (50) was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, six-and-a-half years after she was arrested in the murder case. The CBI court said the former media executive can be released from the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai upon furnishing a cash bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and a solvent surety of the same amount. The special court, which is hearing the sensational case, also directed Mukerjea not to tamper with evidence while out on bail. It granted her two weeks to furnish the solvent surety and directed her to scrupulously observe" the bail conditions. Mukerjea was arrested by the Mumbai police in 2015 on charges of killing her daughter Bora (24) in April 2012. The high-profile case was taken over by the CBI subsequently.
