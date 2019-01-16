Indus Food trade fare sees business enquiries worth $1 billion: TPCI

Indus Food, a food and beverage trade fair, saw business enquiries worth $1 billion (about Rs 7,000 crore) which would materialise in the upcoming months, said the (TPCI) Wednesday.

The two-day food fair, which provides business opportunities to domestic producers and manufacturers, concluded Tuesday at Greater Noida.

"We had 800 global buyers from 78 countries who participated in the fair. This year, we managed to secure business transactions worth over $1 billion," TPCI Chairman said.

Supported by the Department of Commerce, Indus Food is a global trade show to maximise business opportunities for the food and beverage industry.

This time, he said, the fair focused on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for export business by bringing buyers to their doorsteps and creating opportunities for producers of value-added and

"Doubling of farmers' income will happen if the business grows. With the government itself working towards the identification of most prominent global buyers, the benefit will percolate to farmers," he added.

The fair is one of the most comprehensive and expansive show on the global food and beverage industry. It invites food industry stakeholders to connect themselves with their global counterparts.