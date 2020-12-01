Inform people about vaccine in simple language, PM tells manufacturers

-
ALSO READ
We want to price Covid-19 vaccine below Rs 1,000: Serum Institute CEO
Repurposing capacity for Covid-19 vaccine, say Indian pharma firms
What Serum Institute's persistence on Oxford vaccine trials means for India
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine, and urged them to take extra efforts to inform people in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy.
The PM also asked the companies to come out with suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters. These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Pune; Biological E, Hyderabad; and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad.
Ambassadors of 100 countries are scheduled to arrive in Pune on December 4 and visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharma, a press statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Serum Institute in Pune will undertake mass production of Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford–Astra Zeneca. The prime minister visited the facility along with Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad on Saturday to take stock of vaccine preparedness in the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU