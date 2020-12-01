Inform people about vaccine in simple language, PM tells manufacturers

Prime Minister on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine, and urged them to take extra efforts to inform people in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy.

The PM also asked the companies to come out with suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters. These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Pune; Biological E, Hyderabad; and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad.

Ambassadors of 100 countries are scheduled to arrive in Pune on December 4 and visit and Gennova Biopharma, a press statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Serum Institute in Pune will undertake mass production of Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford–Astra Zeneca. The prime minister visited the facility along with Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad on Saturday to take stock of vaccine preparedness in the country.