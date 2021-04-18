Ingenuity: NASA to attempt 1st controlled flight on Mars as soon as Monday

-
ALSO READ
Nasa's Mars mission 2021: Watch Perseverance land on Mars tonight online
NASA's Mars Helicopter Ingenuity to make first flight attempt on Sunday
With blessings from Wright Brothers, Ingenuity aims for 1st flight by Apr 8
First liftoff: Ingenuity copter to add aerial dimension to Mars exploration
Nasa's Perseverance to UAE's Hope, why humans have eyes on harsh Mars
-
NASA is targeting no earlier than Monday, April 19, for the first flight of its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter at approximately 03
NASA in a press release said that data from the first flight will return to Earth a few hours following the autonomous flight.
"A livestream will begin at 6:15 am EDT , as the helicopter team prepares to receive the data downlink in the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)," the release said.
If the flight takes place April 19, a postflight briefing will be held at 2 pm EDT, the release added.
The original flight date of April 11 shifted as engineers worked on preflight checks and a solution to a command sequence issue. The rover will provide support during flight operations, taking images, collecting environmental data, and hosting the base station that enables the helicopter to communicate with mission controllers on Earth.
This technology demonstration is supported by NASA's Science, Aeronautics Research, and Space Technology mission directorates. JPL, managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena, California, built and manages operations for Ingenuity and the Mars 2020 rover.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU