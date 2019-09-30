Innovation, team work and technology to fuel India's $5 trn dream: PM Modi

Asserting that innovation, team work and technology are the three drivers of the mission to make India a $5 trillion economy, Prime Minister said the three factors have become the bedrock of India’s big leap.

In his speech at IIT Madras convocation, Modi said, "India’s innovation is a great blend of economics and utility. We have worked to create a robust ecosystem for innovation, and for incubation for research and development in our country."

He added India’s great stride in start-ups has been powered by people from Tier-2, Tier-3 cities and even rural areas.

The Prime Minister said that while the country is moving forward to discard the use of single-use plastics, an environmentally-friendly replacement that offers similar use but not similar disadvantages has to be found. And this is when the country looks towards young innovators.

"Think of how your work, innovations and your research could help a fellow Indian. Not only is this your social responsibility, it also makes immense business sense," Modi said, adding that education and learning are continuous processes.

"The foundations of the 21st century rest on three crucial pillars of innovation, teamwork and technology. Each of these complement each other," Prime Minister said, adding that Indian community has made a mark for itself all over the world -- especially in science, technology and innovation, which are powered by IITians.