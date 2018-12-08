Institute of Eminence: 19 more names proposed for tag; AMU, BHU in new list

The empowered expert committee (EEC) on Friday submitted its second report to the University Grants Commission (UGC), recommending 19 higher educational institutes for (IoE) status. Its first report proposed 11 institutes for the tag.

Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Hyderabad and Tezpur University are some of the 7 public institutes featuring on EEC's second list. UGC has tasked the panel, which functions under it, with prescribing names for the IoE tag.

Among the private institutions Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu; Jamia Hamdard University in New Delhi; Shiv Nadar University (Noida, Uttar Pradesh); Azim Premji University (Bengaluru, Karnataka); and Ashoka University (Sonipat, Haryana) have been recommended. O.P. Jindal Global University in Haryana and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (Bubaneshwar, Odisha) have also featured in the latest list.

While the government intends to confer the status to 20 institutions - 10 public and 10 with private ownerships - the EEC, by now, has recommended 30 names — 15 each from both categories. So far, the MHRD has approved the IoE status for six institutes — three each from public and private categories. While IISC Bangalore, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have been conferred the status among the government institutes, BITS Pilani, Rajasthan; Manipal Academy of Higher Education and the proposed (Maharashtra) by Reliance Foundation have been given IoE status from the private sector. Months ago, when the MHRD approved the list of six institutes questions were raised from various quarters over approval of that was yet to set up its campus. The concept of IoE was adopted in 2016 by the Centre with an aim to taking quality higher education to the masses.



