JUST IN
Anyone found cheating in exams will be given life imprisonment: CM Dhami
Congress govt in Rajasthan hindering state's development, says PM Modi
GIS shows picture of new and developing Uttar Pradesh, says Anurag Thakur
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passes via backward areas to bring development
Indian private refiners may gain from EU's ban on Russian oil products
DRI seizes over than Rs 1,000 cr of contraband each month, says agency's DG
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude strikes Assam's Nagaon, no casualties reported
'Shah's June 2019 Srinagar visit was to give final touch before abrogation'
What makes Delhi Mumbai Expressway the crown jewel of India's road infra
Vaccination of girls against cervical cancer can begin in 6 states in June
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ADGP calls for maximum effort to neutralise terrorists active in J-K
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

International Year of Millets: 4,000kg bhagar prepared in Maha's Nashik

Four thousand kilograms of 'bhagar' (dish with barnyard millet and vegetables) was prepared in Nashik in Maharashtra in honour of the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets

Topics
Nashik | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

millets
Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

Four thousand kilograms of 'bhagar' (dish with barnyard millet and vegetables) was prepared on Sunday in Nashik in Maharashtra in honour of the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets on a proposal by India.

Chef Vishnu Manohar said 400 kilograms of bhagar (barnyard millet), 250 kilograms potatoes, 37 kg salt, 125 kg oil, 2,700 litres of water, 400 kg curd, 100 litres of milk, 100 kg peanuts, 125 kg groundnut and 12 kg cumin seeds were needed by a team of 16 cooks to prepare the dish.

The 10-foot radius pan in which the dish was prepared was brought from Nagpur and weighed 1.5 tonnes, while the three ladles weighed 22 kg each, he explained.

The food was given to various NGOs involved in welfare of the poor as well as medical colleges and other such units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nashik

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 18:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU