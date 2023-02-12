International Year of Millets: 4,000kg bhagar prepared in Maha's Nashik

Four thousand kilograms of 'bhagar' (dish with barnyard millet and vegetables) was prepared on Sunday in in in honour of the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets on a proposal by India.

Chef Vishnu Manohar said 400 kilograms of bhagar (barnyard millet), 250 kilograms potatoes, 37 kg salt, 125 kg oil, 2,700 litres of water, 400 kg curd, 100 litres of milk, 100 kg peanuts, 125 kg groundnut and 12 kg cumin seeds were needed by a team of 16 cooks to prepare the dish.

The 10-foot radius pan in which the dish was prepared was brought from Nagpur and weighed 1.5 tonnes, while the three ladles weighed 22 kg each, he explained.

The food was given to various NGOs involved in welfare of the poor as well as medical colleges and other such units.

