Congress govt in Rajasthan hindering state's development, says PM Modi
Business Standard

Anyone found cheating in exams will be given life imprisonment: CM Dhami

Taking a strong stand against the alleged recruitment scams and paper leak cases, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that those who will cheat in examinations will be given life imprisonment

Topics
Uttarakhand | cheating

ANI  General News 

Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Taking a strong stand against the alleged recruitment scams and paper leak cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that those who will cheat in examinations will be given life imprisonment or undergo a sentence of 10-years.

"Our government will not compromise with the dreams and aspirations of the youth. Now anyone who will be found cheating in the recruitment exam will be given life imprisonment and 10 years of imprisonment. Along with this, their property will also be confiscated," he said while addressing a sports and cultural festival in Kalsi.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Friday signed the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, popularly known as an anti-copying Ordinance.

Earlier CM himself announced that he had approved the Ordinance following students' protest against the paper leak cases in the State. Following the Governor's assent, the Ordinance has now become a law.

Last week, youth from the Berozgar Sangh, an outfit of jobless persons in the state, staged a protest at the main Rajpur Road of Dehradun, demanding a CBI inquiry into irregularities in recruitment.

The protests took a violent turn after the agitators came to blows with police personnel who had arrived at the scene to enforce order.

According to police, the protestors pelted stones at them and damaged their vehicles during the demonstration.

The police arrested 13 protesters, including the president of Berozgar Sangh, Bobby Panwar, in connection with alleged stone pelting during the demonstration.

A total of 15 policemen were also injured in the alleged stone-pelting incident.

Addressing the people of Kalsi, CM further said that as the strictest anti-copying law has been enacted in the state, now no one will be allowed to harm the future of the youth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 18:37 IST

