Congress govt in Rajasthan hindering state's development, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday accused the government in of lacking vision and hindering the state's development, and said its plans and announcements remained just on paper.

He was addressing a rally here, soon after a ceremony a few kilometres away to inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which he said would bring pace to development in as well.

Assembly elections are due this year-end in the Congress-run state.

Modi said would have progressed better if it had the double-engine government of the BJP, referring to the possibility of his party being in power both at the Centre and in the state.

" governments did not carry out development works in border villages and areas because they were scared, and they have said in parliament that what will happen if the enemy comes on those roads made by us," Modi said at a BJP rally in Dausa district.

"The has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply," he said.

"In the last nine years, a strong network of roads and rail has been created in the border areas of the country including in Rajasthan," he said.

