JUST IN
Indian private refiners may gain from EU's ban on Russian oil products
DRI seizes over than Rs 1,000 cr of contraband each month, says agency's DG
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude strikes Assam's Nagaon, no casualties reported
'Shah's June 2019 Srinagar visit was to give final touch before abrogation'
What makes Delhi Mumbai Expressway the crown jewel of India's road infra
Vaccination of girls against cervical cancer can begin in 6 states in June
PM says India on tracks of heritage, hails legacy of Dayanand Saraswati
UK to invest in defence and medical sectors in UP: British MoS at GIS
National Lok Adalat in Thane settles 48,988 cases worth Rs 128.07 crore
Sisodia nods for project to lay 34-km sewer line in 39 Najafgarh colonies
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
GIS shows picture of new and developing Uttar Pradesh, says Anurag Thakur
icon-arrow-left
Anyone found cheating in exams will be given life imprisonment: CM Dhami
Business Standard

Congress govt in Rajasthan hindering state's development, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of lacking vision and hindering the state's development, and said its plans and announcements remained just on paper

Topics
Congress | rajasthan | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Dausa (Rajasthan) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of lacking vision and hindering the state's development, and said its plans and announcements remained just on paper.

He was addressing a rally here, soon after a ceremony a few kilometres away to inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which he said would bring pace to development in Rajasthan as well.

Assembly elections are due this year-end in the Congress-run state.

Modi said Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had the double-engine government of the BJP, referring to the possibility of his party being in power both at the Centre and in the state.

"Congress governments did not carry out development works in border villages and areas because they were scared, and they have said in parliament that what will happen if the enemy comes on those roads made by us," Modi said at a BJP rally in Dausa district.

"The Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply," he said.

"In the last nine years, a strong network of roads and rail has been created in the border areas of the country including in Rajasthan," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 18:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU