Internet snapped in areas of Kashmir, 2Ws seized ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Authorities have shut down the internet in some areas of Kashmir while police seized a large number of two-wheelers ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's likely visit to the Valley this weekend.
Shah is likely to visit Kashmir on Saturday when the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah will take off.
However, police officials said the shutting down of the internet and seizing of two-wheelers has nothing to do with Shah's visit but was part of routine anti-terror measures.
"Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violence. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon'ble HM," IGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.
The internet services on a dozen towers -- mostly in the areas where non-local labourers were killed in the last week -- were snapped two days ago while police have started stringent checking of documents of two-wheelers plying on the roads.
Many riders have alleged that their two-wheelers were seized by police without even checking the documents and were asked to collect their vehicles after October 26.
