INX Media case: CBI quizzes P Chidambaram

In March 2017, INX Media approached to seek permission for issue of equity shares to three non-resident investors. This money was sought for the creation of several news channels. According to the FIR filed by CBI, INX Media also proposed to “make a downstream financial investment to the extent of 26% of the issued and outstanding equity share capital of INX News Private Limited”. However, the only allowed INX Media to avail of FDI of Rs 46.2 million. But the company generated financial investment worth Rs 3.05 billion, violating the rule.