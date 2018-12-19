INX Media money laundering case: ED questions P Chidambaram today

Former Union minister P Chidambaram was Wednesday questioned by the (ED) in connection with the Media case, official sources said.

He arrived at the agency's office in Jamnagar House, near India Gate, at around 11:15 am along with his lawyer.

This is the first time that the 73-year-old former finance and home minister is being grilled by the ED in this case.

Sources said the senior leader was asked to depose before the investigating officer (IO) of the case to record his statement under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) and was given a time for Wednesday.

It has earlier questioned him in the Aircel-Maxis PMLA case.

The Delhi High Court, last month, had extended till January 15 the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram on his pleas seeking anticipatory bail in the Media case lodged by both the ED and the

The court had also directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

The central probe agency has questioned Chidambaram's son in the Media case in the past and has also attached his assets worth an estimated Rs 540 million, located in India and abroad.

The ED had registered a PMLA case in this deal case on the basis of a FIR and had alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Union

It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in a complaint, including Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Peter and