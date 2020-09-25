JUST IN
Iran, Russia discussing joint production of Covid-19 vaccine: Report

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has said it is in talks with a number of countries about the possibility of producing the Russian 'Sputnik-V' vaccine abroad

Reuters  |  MOSCOW 

It has signed deals with Kazakhstan and two states in Brazil, and private pharmaceutical firms in India and Mexico.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran and Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.

"We are holding talks, I spoke with the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev, our officials have held several rounds of consultations and we announced that we will co-operate," Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was cited as saying.

Thus far, Russia has struck a manufacturing partnership deal with India, which is due to produce 300 million doses of the 'Sputnik-V' vaccine domestically. It is also discussing such partnerships with several other countries, including Brazil.

 

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Toby Chopra)

First Published: Fri, September 25 2020. 15:51 IST

