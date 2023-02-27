JUST IN
IRCTC has cancelled 457 trains today, 27 February: Check full details here

The Indian railway cancelled more than 457 trains today February 27, 2023. Out of these 457 cancelled trains, 351 trains are completely cancelled, and 106 trains are partially cancelled

IRCTC | Indian Railway | Trains

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

The Indian Railways cancelled more than 457 trains today (February 27, 2023). Out of the 457 cancelled trains, 351 trains were completely cancelled, and 106 trains partially cancelled.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) cancels trains every day for various reasons. The IRCTC releases a list of cancelled trains for the convenience of people. Frequent travellers need to stay updated about the cancelled trains and figure out new ways to reach their destinations.

Some notable cancelled trains today are Pathankot-Jwalamukhi Road Express Special, Shamli-Delhi Express Special, and Bareilly-Delhi Express Special.

Possible reasons for IRCTC train cancellation

Daily, hundreds of trains are cancelled due to various reasons. Indian Railways has one of the largest rail networks globally. This rail network is spread across 67,000 kilometres. Hence, the most frequent reason for cancellation, rescheduling and diversion of trains is operation and maintenance.

Another possible reason for the cancellation of a train is bad weather, as India has tropical weather, which makes it very difficult to travel in bad weather in some places.

Here’s the full list of IRCTC cancelled trains today

00468 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01620 , 01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04459 , 04460 , 04599 , 04647 , 04648 , 04793 , 04794 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06407 , 06408 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 06980 , 07577 , 07578 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08031 , 08032 , 08167 , 08168 , 09107 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09114 , 09163 , 09164 , 09170 , 09181 , 09182 , 09277 , 09278 , 09279 , 09280 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09466 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11123 , 11425 , 11426 , 12081 , 12217 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12316 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12605 , 12815 , 12816 , 12821 , 12822 , 12873 , 12891 , 13025 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13349 , 13350 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14521 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14681 , 14682 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15026 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15078 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15107 , 15108 , 15111 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 16337 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 16862 , 17227 , 17237 , 17238 , 17252 , 17318 , 17331 , 18103 , 18613 , 18632 , 19109 , 19110 , 19119 , 19120 , 19577 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 20924 , 20947 , 20948 , 20949 , 20950 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 22654 , 22657 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47156 , 47158 , 47160 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47201 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218 , 52539

Some of the cancelled trains are mentioned here

Train [Name]

[SRC-DSTN]

Type

Start Time

00113 BIRD-SGTY PCET

BHIWANDI ROAD (BIRD) - SANKRAIL GOODS TERMINAL (SGTY)

PEXP

22:07:00

00468 ASR-HWH COVID-

AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

PEXP

13:25:00

01539 PUNE STR DMU

PUNE JN (PUNE) - SATARA (STR)

PSPC

18:30:00

01540 STR-PUNE DMU

SATARA (STR) - PUNE JN (PUNE)

PSPC

06:20:00

01541 STR KOP DMU

SATARA (STR) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)

PSPC

05:40:00

01542 KOP-STR DMU

KOLHAPUR (KOP) - SATARA (STR)

PSPC

17:00:00

01583 TGN-PUNE EMU

TALEGAON (TGN) - PUNE JN (PUNE)

SSPC

00:35:00

01590 PUNE-TGN EMU

PUNE JN (PUNE) - TALEGAON (TGN)

SSPC

23:15:00

01605 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL

PATHANKOT (PTK) - JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR)

PSPC

17:15:00

01606 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL

JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

PSPC

04:35:00

01607 PTK-JDNX SPL

PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)

PSPC

02:05:00

01608 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL

BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

PSPC

04:00:00

IRCTC ticket refund guidelines

Recently, IRCTC released guidelines for ticket refunds. According to IRCTC's official website, no person can claim a refund on a ticket due to rail cancellation if the ticket was booked through unauthorised means.

Hence, all passengers should provide their own correct numbers to get the latest updates about their train.

Tickets booked through IRCTC's official website get cancelled automatically, and a refund is credited to the passenger's attached bank account within a few days.

Those passengers who book their tickets at the counter need to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 13:05 IST

