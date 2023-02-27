IRCTC has cancelled 457 trains today, 27 February: Check full details here

The Indian Railways cancelled more than 457 today (February 27, 2023). Out of the 457 cancelled trains, 351 were completely cancelled, and 106 partially cancelled.

The Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) cancels trains every day for various reasons. The releases a list of cancelled trains for the convenience of people. Frequent travellers need to stay updated about the cancelled trains and figure out new ways to reach their destinations.

Some notable cancelled trains today are Pathankot-Jwalamukhi Road Express Special, Shamli-Delhi Express Special, and Bareilly-Delhi Express Special.

Possible reasons for train cancellation

Daily, hundreds of trains are cancelled due to various reasons. Indian Railways has one of the largest rail networks globally. This rail network is spread across 67,000 kilometres. Hence, the most frequent reason for cancellation, rescheduling and diversion of trains is operation and maintenance.

Another possible reason for the cancellation of a train is bad weather, as India has tropical weather, which makes it very difficult to travel in bad weather in some places.

Here’s the full list of cancelled trains today

00468 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01620 , 01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04459 , 04460 , 04599 , 04647 , 04648 , 04793 , 04794 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06407 , 06408 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 06980 , 07577 , 07578 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08031 , 08032 , 08167 , 08168 , 09107 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09114 , 09163 , 09164 , 09170 , 09181 , 09182 , 09277 , 09278 , 09279 , 09280 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09466 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11123 , 11425 , 11426 , 12081 , 12217 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12316 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12605 , 12815 , 12816 , 12821 , 12822 , 12873 , 12891 , 13025 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13349 , 13350 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14521 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14681 , 14682 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15026 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15078 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15107 , 15108 , 15111 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 16337 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 16862 , 17227 , 17237 , 17238 , 17252 , 17318 , 17331 , 18103 , 18613 , 18632 , 19109 , 19110 , 19119 , 19120 , 19577 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 20924 , 20947 , 20948 , 20949 , 20950 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 22654 , 22657 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47156 , 47158 , 47160 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47201 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218 , 52539

Some of the cancelled trains are mentioned here

Train [Name] [SRC-DSTN] Type Start Time 00113 BIRD-SGTY PCET BHIWANDI ROAD (BIRD) - SANKRAIL GOODS TERMINAL (SGTY) PEXP 22:07:00 00468 ASR-HWH COVID- AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) PEXP 13:25:00 01539 PUNE STR DMU PUNE JN (PUNE) - SATARA (STR) PSPC 18:30:00 01540 STR-PUNE DMU SATARA (STR) - PUNE JN (PUNE) PSPC 06:20:00 01541 STR KOP DMU SATARA (STR) - KOLHAPUR (KOP) PSPC 05:40:00 01542 KOP-STR DMU KOLHAPUR (KOP) - SATARA (STR) PSPC 17:00:00 01583 TGN-PUNE EMU TALEGAON (TGN) - PUNE JN (PUNE) SSPC 00:35:00 01590 PUNE-TGN EMU PUNE JN (PUNE) - TALEGAON (TGN) SSPC 23:15:00 01605 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL PATHANKOT (PTK) - JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) PSPC 17:15:00 01606 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) - PATHANKOT (PTK) PSPC 04:35:00 01607 PTK-JDNX SPL PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX) PSPC 02:05:00 01608 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK) PSPC 04:00:00

IRCTC ticket refund guidelines

Recently, IRCTC released guidelines for ticket refunds. According to IRCTC's official website, no person can claim a refund on a ticket due to rail cancellation if the ticket was booked through unauthorised means.

Hence, all passengers should provide their own correct numbers to get the latest updates about their train.

Tickets booked through IRCTC's official website get cancelled automatically, and a refund is credited to the passenger's attached bank account within a few days.

Those passengers who book their tickets at the counter need to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.