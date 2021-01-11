Israel starts coronavirus vaccination for all educational workers

has started COVID-19 vaccination for all teachers and other educational workers, the Ministry of Education said Sunday.

The Israeli education system has more than 203,000 employees, who have daily contact with more than 2.4 million pupils when there is no lockdown.

In the first phase, vaccination will go to the teachers who work as usual during the ongoing full lockdown in the country.

All other teachers and staff members, such as secretaries, janitors and consultants, will be later vaccinated at medical centers across the country.

The news website Ynet reported that the Ministry's target is to complete the vaccination campaign in the education system by Jan. 16.

began its COVID-19 vaccination on Dec. 20, 2020. About 72 percent of those aged 60 and over were already vaccinated.

