ISRO aims for the stars: Plans space station, missions to Venus and Sun

India will have its own soon, as develops a three-pronged approach to expand its presence in space. chief Kailasavadivoo said among the three missions are a regular launch of advanced satellites, missions to other planetary bodies and an Indian in space.

The programme, which aims to take the first Indian to space, would be extended further to a Currently, the US, Russia, China and a consortium of countries have space stations.

“We have to sustain the programme after the launch of the human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station,” said.

programme is India’s maiden mission to take a human to space. The government has set aside a budget of Rs 10,000 crore for the Gaganyaan mission. said there would be two flights from Andhra Pradesh's without a crew before the maiden flight, with crew, sometime in 2022. “We are aiming that before or around India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, we send an Indian in space,” Jitendra Singh, minister of state, Prime Minister’s Office said.

Isro added that the would be a small module and underlined that there were no commercial plans for tourism purposes. “The station would be used to conduct microgravity experiments. The initial plan is to check if astronauts can stay upto 15-20 days in space. However the specific details would emerge after the India concludes its first manned mission,” said an Isro official.

Isro is also planning a mission to Sun’s orbit and another, to planet Isro announced the on Thursday which will orbit around the to study its corona. said the mission would help in various studies on climate change as the corona has an impact on the same. The mission to is a part of Isro's plan to study the inner solar system under which it sent its own space orbitor around the planet Mars. It will carry close to 20-25 payloads, said Sivan. He said all these missions would be completely indigenous.

By September, India would become the fourth nation to land on Moon with its Chandrayaan-2 mission, which will be launched on July 15. Isro expects to continue its research into the presence of water and minerals on Moon after Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 released its Moon Impact Probe where it found debris that was analysed for presence of water.

The Lander will do onsite experiments on the lunar surface for about 14 days and will explore the Moon's south pole, where no mission has ever set foot. The Rs 1,075 crore Chandrayaan-2 is an indigenous mission and India will use the Deep Space Network of NASA on payment basis for navigation and guidance.